Weather Waivers Issued for Sioux Falls Airline Passengers

With a major winter weather system bearing down on the Upper Midwest this weekend, travelers using the Sioux Falls Regional Airport may be able to adjust their plans without incurring any additional fees depending on which airline they use.

Both Delta Airlines and American Airlines have included Sioux Falls in their Midwest Winter Weather advisories, giving passengers the chance to book different flights without paying the change fee.

The waiver applies to passengers scheduled to travel Friday (January 17) and Saturday (January 18).

As of the time of this story (2:00 PM Central, Thursday, January 16) two other airlines that service Sioux Falls, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines have not included South Dakota's largest city in their waivers.

The National Weather Service is calling for three to six inches of snow in Sioux Falls Friday followed by blizzard conditions Saturday with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.