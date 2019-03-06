Weather Dude Franky Says It’s Gonna Get Bad In South Dakota Area

Frankie MacDonald is an amateur meteorologist from Nova Scotia Canada. He has been keeping us all safe for years with his weather announcements.

Today Frankie put up one of his signature weather videos to inform us all about the snowstorm forecast to hit the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area Saturday, March 9th. Frankie says: "People in South Dakota be prepared. Have your winter boots, winter jackets, hats, gloves, scarfs, and ski pants ready. Order your pizzas and Chinese food and buy cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your grocery shopping don't wait until the last minute. Do it right now!"

We love Frankie! Let's be prepared! Here's what the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting right now:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Snow after midnight. Low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Saturday Night: Snow, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Patchy blowing snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery.

Patchy blowing snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.