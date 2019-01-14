We Start Feeling Too old To Work Out At What Age?

Have you given up on your New Years resolution yet? Are you using your age as a reason why? I for one cannot wait to workout when I get old. After 10 minutes I'll probably burn off 25 calories and tell myself I am amazing.

But according to a new survey from DigitalHub , there's a point in everyone's life where they start to feel 'too old' to work out. And the average age when that happens is... 41 years old .

The survey also found the 10 most common excuses people give for skipping a workout. Check 'em out:

Too tired 56%. Too much work to do 36%. It was already late 30%. Bad weather 28%. Ate too much 23%. Stayed late at work 22%. Would rather stay in to watch Netflix, 15%. It was dark outside 12%. Bad traffic 12%. Workout buddy canceled 11%.

These excuses are all fine and dandy, but where's my favorite? "I just wanna go to a buffet instead."