Augustana Head Men's Basketball Coach Tom Billeter is feeling a little lighter today as he shaved his mustache that he has had for years.

It wasn't unprompted tough.

We raised $2600 for Cure Kids Cancer and in return, Coach Billeter agreed to shave his mustache for the cause.

If you have ever been to a Augustana Men's Basketball game, you have seen Tom on the sideline coaching with that mustache and it was become as much of an institution at Augustana as he has.

He literally has been running around for 30 years with the mustache.

He was a great sport about it and we are so happy he was able to help us raise $2600 for Cure Kids Cancer.

In all seriousness, Coach Billeter is well known throughout the college basketball community as one of the best coaches in DII and helped lead the Vikings to National Championship in 2016.

The 2019 Cure Kids Cancer Radioathon begins on Thursday March 28 and runs through Friday March 29. For more information on donating, click here.