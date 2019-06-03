We Don’t Stop Farming For No Tornado! [Video]

Apparently, it's been rainy in Louisiana too. It appears that this farmer around Monterey, Louisiana was so intent on getting his crops planted that he wasn't going to stop his work even though a tornado was tracking across his field.

Amy Schrock Gray posted this tractor / tornado picture on her facebook page with the remark: "We don’t stop farming for no tornado."

There are many comments posted on the video including Kari Ann Stilwell's advice: “Be careful out there indeed! Don’t worry about that rain so much as that big flood heading down...news just said it is gonna be catastrophic for anyone in its path with several sections of the levee breaking from the East side of Fort Smith at Arkansas River coming down towards the MS”.

The weather has been crazy all over this spring.