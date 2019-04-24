Watertown Drug Bust Takes Over $200,000 in Drugs Off Streets

The endless and tireless work those wearing the badge do to keep as many drugs off the street as possible is something we can't thank the people who wear the badge enough for.

The Codington County Sheriff's Office and the Watertown Police Department recently made a big bust thanks to an anonymous tip.

From a story in News Center 1 : "According to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line led investigators to arrest a juvenile on Thursday afternoon just after 2:30 PM."

The Codington County Sheriff's Office seized a variety of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia from a home in the 1000 block of 3rd St NE in Watertown. Among the items seized were 9 pounds of Marijuana Wax, a “substantial” amount of LSD, 585 THC ( THC is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis ) vaping cartridges, 229 THC edibles, and $3,233 in cash.

The drugs were calculated to have a street value of just over $211,000.

Sources: News Center 1