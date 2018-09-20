This damn Watchmen show is winning me over.

I did not think I needed another Watchmen anything in my life— movie, show, comic-book prequel, whatever — when news first arrived that Damon Lindelof was developing a TV series based on the iconic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. After Zack Snyder’s slavishly faithful adaptation, and a million bad knockoff comics trying to copy Moore and Gibbons’ ideas without any of their intelligence, I was done. Just let Ozymandius win. It was over.

Then I heard Lindelof wasn’t just rehashing the original comic. Then I got a look at the cast, which includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Louis Gossett Jr. Now HBO has announced that the music on the series will be composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This is getting intriguing.

Reznor and Ross first teamed as composers on David Fincher’s The Social Network. They went on to compose music for Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl , plus Patriots Day and Mid90s. The pair’s previous TV work includes composing music for Ken Burns’ recent documentary series The Vietnam War.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lindelof’s Watchmen :

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes" are treated as outlaws, WATCHMEN embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Ugh, I think I have to watch this thing now. It just sounds too interesting. Damn you Lindelof! Just when I thought I was out, watching the Watchmen pulled me back in. HBO’s Watchmen debuts in 2019.