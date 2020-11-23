Watching A Sioux Falls City Council Meeting? Play Bingo!

There has been a lot of stress in the world this year. We can all thank the Coronavirus for that one.

Cities and countries from all over the globe have been forced to make difficult decisions in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. For the last nine months, the state of South Dakota and the City of Sioux Falls have made national headline news not because of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the lack of. However, this changed when Sioux Falls passed a mask mandate during the latest city council meeting.

For those who have not watched the Sioux Falls City Council meetings recently, it's been pretty emotional and the nights are long. So how do you casually pass the time whether you're at the meeting or watching it from home? Play Bingo.

Taneil Johnson (TSM), Canva

Here's the deal: I was talking with my friend and co-worker, Danny V., about the latest Sioux Falls City Council meetings involving new COVID-19 ordinances. We both said the same thing: The public input is the most entertaining part of these meetings. However, public input can take a while depending on the topic.

We aren't saying that public input is a bad thing. It's great to see that residents are passionate about something and are willing to defend it. We're just saying it takes a long time to hear everyone speak, especially during COVID-19 discussions. That's when we decided to make a game out of these meetings. We call it the "Sioux Falls City Council COVID-19 Meeting Bingo." Get your Bingo markers and socially distanced watch party snacks ready for Tuesday nights!

This Bingo card features specific words and phrases, such as "vaccine," "Governor Noem," and "China." If you manage to get five in a row, you take a shot...

The rules are simple. When you hear any word or phrase on or related to the words on the card, you cross it off your sheet. You are allowed to have more than one bingo. So say you have two Bingos, then you take two shots. Your card is full? Then crack open a bottle of your choice and enjoy the rest of the city council meeting.

Now let's remember that these city council meetings are serious and we can never thank our city enough for working as hard as they do. But that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun!

You can download the Sioux Falls City Council COVID-19 Meeting Bingo card HERE.

Big thanks to our Digital Managing Editor, Taneil for creating the Bingo card!