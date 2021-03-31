WATCH: Video Shows Just How Dangerous Schroeder Fire is

The Schroeder fire (located 1-mile west of Rapid City) is still raging and a recent video show just how dangerous and unpredictable it can be.

The video shows how touch-and-go the situation is right now in the western part of the state.

While the wildfire has died down a bit since its peak yesterday, it's expected to pick back up again tomorrow. The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures in the lower 70s throughout the region, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph during the day.

According to the National Firefighter Coordinating Group, Firefighters and other emergency personnel are still working tirelessly to contain the blaze:

The fire continues to burn in steep rough country inaccessible by roads. Heavy air tankers and helicopters continue to support ground firefighters as they protect homes and work to contain the fire. The incident objectives are to keep the fire north of Highway 44, south of Nemo Road, west of Rapid City limits, and east of Nameless Cave Road and Wild Irishman Road. -National Firefighting Coorinating Group

The situation has become so perilous that yesterday, South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency in the Mount Rushmore State to last until June 1st.

To get up to the moment information on the wildfire and see recent statistics, check out the National Firefighter Coordinating Group's website.

And to see the YouTube video of the Schroeder Fire, click the video link below.

