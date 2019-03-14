Watch the Dunham Park Bridge Wash Away in the Flooding

As a kid I would often frequent Dunham Park to play softball, baseball and even do some fishing in Skunk Creek.

We would cross the Dunham Park pedestrian bridge with our bikes and go play some ball, but now that bridge that I used to cross is no longer there.

On Thursday, the Dunham Park bridge washed away during the flooding in Sioux Falls.

One resident, Jonny Nueharth, captured the exact moment the bridge washed away.

Other residents in the area captured the aftermath as well.

With the snow continuing to melt and more warm weather on the way, the likelyhood of more flooding may be on the horizon.