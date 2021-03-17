WATCH: Sanford Employees Given Top Honor and Surprise

It's been a whirlwind of a year and no one needs a break more than our nation's health care workers.

Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society honored a select number of employees in a very special way, with a trip to Nashville and a private concert from a big-time act.

Sanford employs around 48,000 people and wanted to show each of its workers just how much they appreciate them. To do this, they sent 20 lucky individuals to Nashville, Tennessee for the experience of a lifetime.

As part of the Sanford Brand Ambassador Program, the 20 frontline workers were first taken to the famous Nashville Boot Company, where they each got to pick out a pair of cowboy boots for the occasion.

Shortly after, the group visited the historic Grand Ole Opry and got a surprise concert from country stars, Lady A.

In a message on its Facebook Page, Sanford Helth explained how this tribute for their workers inspired the country group.

We’re excited to share more about how a small, representative group of Sanford Health employee ambassadors recently helped write a new piece of our story. Their experiences throughout the last year, which reflect the experiences of so many, inspired a musical tribute dedicated to all of our health care workers. -Sanford Ambassador Program/Sanford Health

In the video below you can watch the heartfelt video, along with Lady A's performance of This Too Shall Pass, a song they wrote specifically for the workers at Sanford Health.

