WATCH: Pro Bowler Picks Up First Televised 7-10 Split in 30 Years

In the world of bowling, this is about as rare as it gets. A pro-bowler converted a 7-10 split in a televised match for the first time in 30 years. That's longer than the last perfect game thrown in baseball, the rarest single game individual pitching achievement. Felix Hernandez pitched the last one in 2012.

At only 18, it seems that Antony Neuer has a bright future in the world of professional bowling. The rare event happened during the seventh frame of the U.S. Open semifinal match at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, NV.

Neuer, who is known as the 'Ginger Assassin', was in a match against Jakob Butturff when his first roll ended with a 7-10 split, one of the toughest shots to convert leaving two pins standing on opposite sides of the lane. In spite of the odds, Neuer's second roll took out both pins to convert the split and he became just the fourth bowler to hit the shot on TV. The last televised 7-10 split was rolled by Jess Stayrook at the 1991 Tuscon Open.

As hard as a 7-10 split is to convert, it's not considered the toughest shot in bowling. In fact, it's only the third toughest according to 11points. The 4-6-7 and 4-6-7-9-10 splits are ranked higher. Whatever, there's no way I could convert any of them!

In the end, Neuer's historic shot wasn't enough as he came up short and lost the match by a score of 257-203.