Watch PBR Surprise Cancer Surviving Kid With Tickets For Life!

In the video below you can see Dyllen receive the gift of a lifetime!

You may have heard Dyllen's inspiring story during the Sioux Falls Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon.

There was no doubt about Dyllen's love for bull riding and the PBR.

It was one of many interviews that was instantly tied to your heart strings.

I heard JD Collins interview Dyllen and at this time the young PBR fan had no idea he would soon be the recipient of lifetime tickets to the PBR events.

From the PBR Facebook post:

The look when you find out your getting PBR tickets for life, presented by Colten Jesse & Keyshawn Whitehorse. With his cancer now in remission, Dyllen dreams of pursuing his dream of becoming a PBR Bull Rider. # BeCowboy

Some things you pick up on at the Radiothon is that these kids and their families are beyond brave. The other thing you pick up on is that there are incredible individuals, groups, and businesses that love to rally around them.