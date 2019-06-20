[Watch] Parents and Coaches Fight at Kids Baseball Game

A fight broke out at a kid's baseball game in Colorado. This is absolutely the craziest thing I've ever seen in all my years of baseball.

Yes, there have been many a fight at baseball games over the years. But, we're talking in the major leagues with bench clearing brawls where the two teams are going at it. Players fighting with players over serious issues that involved a lot of money on the line, perhaps millions!

But the fight that broke out here is at a game being played by seven-year olds. And the fight is between the parents and coaches.

I have personally coached youth baseball for years, and I can't believe what I'm seeing in this video. If I'm not mistaken, at this age level they don't even keep score yet.

As a coach, I would never allow anything to even get close to this. I would have the site director and the police there very fast, And I would move the boys out immediately and take them to another area.

I think this is a disgrace to the sport of baseball. These people should not be allowed to coach ever again. And any parents involved should be banned like the league did. The sad thing is the kids want to play and now their parents are out.

If you can stand to watch, here's the video: