Watch out for Top Ten Scams

I don't know about you, but my trust in people is getting thinner as time goes on. Years ago, it was exciting to hear the phone ring.

I couldn't wait to find out who was calling and what we could talk about. Nowadays when the phone rings, I'm scare to answer because it's a 99 percent chance, it's someone trying to get my money.

And is even more the case in the digital world. It's not safe to open emails. Or atleast be careful who you do business with.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has compiled a list of the Top Ten Scams of 2018 that were reported. Online purchasing scams had the most reports filed last year followed by phishing and employment scams.

Employment scams topped off the list of the more than 50,000 scam reports published in the United States and Canada.

Most of the online purchasing scams involved a buyer ordering and paying for an item and never receiving it. These items include automobiles, pets, tickets, clothing, and cosmetics.

The items are often found for sale on sites such as Craigslist, eBay, Facebook, and other direct seller-to-buyer sites. Let's take a look at the top scams you should be aware of.

Top Ten Scams of 2018 in the United States and Canada:

Employment Scams Online Purchases Fake Checks and Money Orders Home Improvement Scams Advanced Fee Loan Romance Scams Tech Support Scams Investment Scams Travel and Vacation Scams Government Grant Scams

BBB Scam Tracker was launched in North America in 2015. Since that time, it has received nearly 150,000 reports of suspect offers, fraud or attempted fraud.

Even if consumers or business owners don’t fall victim to schemes they’re confronted with, they’re encouraged to file a report. You can easily file online.