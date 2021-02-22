Watch Out For These days & Times While Driving, South Dakota

Getting into an accident is one of the worse experiences of vehicle ownership.

In the best-case scenario, if no ones hurt, you still have to call your insurance company and get the vehicle repaired if there was any frame or body damage.

But did you know that there is a day and time in South Dakota that you are more likely to get into a car accident?

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a majority of car accidents in our state happen on both Thursdays and Fridays equally coming in at a total of (32%) combined of vehicle accidents throughout the state.

The time of day when the most accidents happen is between the hours of 12:00 PM- 11:00 PM; not much of a shock there.

The exact hours also should be no surprise as they are at 7:00 AM (6.2%) and 5:00 PM (8.3%) of all South Dakota vehicle crashes.

But the reasons for most South Dakota crashes?

Coming in at number one is hitting a wild animal which caused over 4,000 accidents in 2020, and the second is the failure to yield to another vehicle coming in at slightly over 2,250 accidents.

The most often type of vehicle involved in these accidents? A car.

And get this, most accidents actually happen on dry pavement. So ice, snow, or rain rank very low as a direct cause for a vehicle accident.

Now, can you guess which county had the highest car accidents in 2020? The most populated county, Minnehaha with 5,229.

Source: South Dakota Department of Public Safety