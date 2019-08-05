Watch Live Action on Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Street Cams

The 79th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off Friday Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday Aug. 11. Thousands of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts are descending on the small South Dakota town.

But lets say you don't have time to slide on your leathers and head out to the Black Hills but you'd still like to do some people watching? You are in luck.

There are some webcams set up all around Sturgis you can follow some realtime traffic. They are set up at the Hotel Sturgis on Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way, the Junction & Main Street in front of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, and on Lazelle Street in front of Sturgis Liquor.

KSFY TV is reporting that far this year it has been a rather spirited Rally with a 19 DUI Arrests, 23 Misdemeanor Drug Arrests, 17 Felony Drug Arrests, 121 Citations, 400 Warnings.