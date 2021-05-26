WATCH: Iowa Farmer Takes Cow to Dairy Queen

Is there anything more Midwest than taking your calf to Dairy Queen? One Iowa farmer made a video about his journey to DQ with his bovine companion, Gucci, and now they're both viral, internet sensations.

Cows don't usually get this nice of a ride in terms of transportation but Gucci made the most of his trip to what surely is his favorite place to grab a snack.

So, what kind of treat does a farmer order for his cow when they roll up to Dairy Queen? Well, apparently, Gucci's favorite is the DQ pup cup, which, normally is for dogs, but the drive-thru workers were happy to give it to a cow instead.

One of the best parts of the video is the Dairy Queen workers' reaction when the man pulls up with the cow.

And, if you're wondering how much cows enjoy sweets, watch the video.

Cows don't just eat grass. As far as snacks go, they enjoy apples, pears, bananas, oranges, and even watermelon.

The pair are now tik tok stars in a viral video that is now spreading across the world. The farmer's name is Mason and him and Gucci reside in Jesup, Iowa, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Since their unexpected stardom, the duo has made many other hilarious videos, and Mason has gained over 100,000 followers on Tik Tok and 1.5 million likes.

See the LEGEN-dairy video below!

