WATCH: Iowa Eagle Nest Welcomes First Eaglet of 2021

The famous Bald Eagle's nest in Iowa has had its first official hatchling of the new year.

The Raptor Resource Project announced on Thursday that the eaglet was first spotted that morning at 7:21 am, with another egg still yet to be hatched.

The Decorah Eagles became an internet sensation back in 2011 when webcams were placed above their nests and the video feed was live-streamed online. At one point, more than 250 million people had viewed the live-stream. In fact, at the time, it was the most-watched live-stream ever.

Get our free mobile app

Since then, the Eagles have built numerous nests around the area. Most of the time the cameras catch them, but every once in a while, they build their nests out of sight, and their devoted online community has to wait until the following year to view the remarkable birds.

According to the Raptor Resource Project, a lot will happen to the eaglet within its first week of hatching. For starters, they'll grow an astonishing 500 percent in just 7 days, going from roughly 3 ounces to around a full pound.

They spend most of their early days eating, sleeping, and seeking protection underneath mom and dad.

Typically, the eaglets won't start to develop feathers until around 27 days or so. They'll begin to practice flying when they are around 10-12 weeks old.

For a look at one of the eaglets first moments caught on camera, check out the YouTube video below. You can also see the Eagles and Eaglets live, in action on the Raptor Resource Website.

Story Source: Raptor Resource Project via Facebook

Story Source: National Eagle Center Website