Watch Dude Beat 100 oz Steak Challenge In Freeman, South Dakota

Randy Santel is a professional eater from St Louis, Missouri. He focuses strictly on winning and promoting restaurant food challenges all around the world. He currently has wins in all 50 states and 33 countries.

Randy recently posted a video on his youtube page of him taking on the "Corpsman Up" steak challenge at Doc's Bar in Freeman, South Dakota just southwest of Sioux Falls.

Watch Dude Beats 100 oz Steak Challenge In Freeman, South Dakota. Only 2 people have ever tried the challenge.

Here is what you have to do. You must eat the 100 oz. steak cooked to order. That's 6.2 pounds of meat. And you must finish 1 pound of fries. That's a 7.2-pound challenge.

What you have to do to win. You have 1 hour. You cannot leave the table once the challenge has started. Cannot throw up. No helpers allowed. If the challenger completes the task, they win a Doc’s Bar T-shirt, picture on the Wall of Fame, and you don't have to pay the $75 cost of the meal.

You can see in the video that Randy has a lot of fans that want to see him win. After 45:20 Randy finished off the 100 oz steak. Then it was on to the fries. At 48:45 he was done. He won the challenge!

If you think you'd like to give it a try you'll need to call Doc's ahead of time and schedule your challenge in advance. They will need to order your monster hunk of meat so that it's ready for you when you get there.

Oh...I've got to say the first thing I thought of when I saw this steak challenge was the scene below with actor John Candy in 'The Great Outdoors".