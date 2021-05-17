WATCH: Check Out the Cave Below Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore is one of the most visited national monuments in the U.S. but did you know about the cave below the historic site?

Getting to the cave is quite easy, but not everyone knows it exists. If you're heading to the monument this summer, don't miss out on checking out one of the more unique parts of the park.

In this video, the YouTuber explains that most who visit the site take the main path that leads to a platform, which is ideal for viewing and picture taking. However, another, lesser-known path takes you directly beneath the presidents, which is where you can find the cave.

The cave is situated almost directly below our nation's first president, George Washington. If you're looking for a Mount Rushmore photo that stands above the rest, this is it. You can take a "picture perfect" snap of the president through a crack in the cave.

As the narrator of this video points out, another unique part of the area is the fact that you can actually see the rock that fell from the mountain as it was being carved and sculpted, nearly 100 years ago.

Later in the video, the YouTuber visits the mammoth site in Hot Springs, South Dakota, as well as Toadstool Geologic Park, just across the border in the state of Nebraska.

To find out how to get to the cave below Mount Rushmore, click on the video below.

Story Source: Mobile Instinct via YouTube