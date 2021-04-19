A Minnesota man is dead after a shootout with police on a busy highway on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the deadly confrontation between police and the armed motorist took place Sunday afternoon on Interstate 35W, near County Road 13 in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Law Enforcement began pursuing a vehicle with stolen plates around 3 pm Sunday. The suspect (a white male in his 20s) then crashed the vehicle, ran to a nearby restaurant, and pleaded with one of the patrons to take him to Minneapolis, stating he would pay the woman to do so. When the woman refused, the suspect grabbed her keys, ran to her car, fired shots at police as they arrived, and then sped off.

The suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle, and moments later, attempted to carjack two other cars on the busy roadway, unsuccessfully, before he was struck down with gunfire by several officers. The man later died at the Hennepin County Medical center from his wounds.

County Road 13 remained closed for a number of hours following the incident on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

You can see the video of the man crashing the second video below, as well as his attempts to carjack the other vehicles on Interstate 35W. In the video, the woman who had her car keys stolen at the restaurant is also interviewed.

Story Source: Kare11 via Youtube

Story Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Story Source: WCCO