Washington Student Assaults and Spits in Police Officer’s Face

My wife works for the school district, so I get to hear first hand what a challenging job being a school resource officer can be at times.

One SRO at Sioux Falls Washington had a tough day at the office on Wednesday, (March 6) after a 15-year-old boy who was acting up in class needed to be brought under control.

KSFY TV is reporting that the boy in question was causing a disturbance on Wednesday and the SRO was forced to arrest him after he assaulted and spit on the school resource officer.

Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the boy allegedly spit in the officer's face while the SRO was in the process of attempting to get the student under control.

McManus said the 15-year-old student was then arrested and charged with disturbance of school, resisting arrest, simple assault and two counts of intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste.

According to KSFY, during the altercation with the student, the school resource officer's finger was also injured.

Source: KSFY TV