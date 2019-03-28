Washington Pavilion Performance Series Announced

It will be an all-Broadway Performance Series for the Washington Pavilion in its 21st season. Eight shows have been locked into the schedule for Sioux Falls. Again offering a ‘Bonus Bundle’ add-on package

Among the high-quality Broadway tours will be The Play That Goes Wrong to kick off the season on October 18. The complete list is below:

The Play That Goes Wrong - October 18-19

Bandstand - November 11-12

Irving Berlin's White Christmas - November 15-17

The Color Purple - January 14-16, 2020

A Bronx Tale - February 8-10, 2020

An American in Paris - February 14, 2020

Waitress - March 9-11, 2020

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - April 30-May 2, 2020

See a show you like?