Washington Pavilion Performance Series Announced

It will be an all-Broadway Performance Series for the Washington Pavilion in its 21st season. Eight shows have been locked into the schedule for Sioux Falls. Again offering a ‘Bonus Bundle’ add-on package

Among the high-quality Broadway tours will be The Play That Goes Wrong to kick off the season on October 18. The complete list is below:

  • The Play That Goes Wrong - October 18-19
  • Bandstand - November 11-12
  • Irving Berlin's White Christmas - November 15-17
  • The Color Purple - January 14-16, 2020
  • A Bronx Tale - February 8-10, 2020
  • An American in Paris - February 14, 2020
  • Waitress - March 9-11, 2020
  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - April 30-May 2, 2020

See a show you like? Make a note of the on-sale date for single tickets to individual shows in July. To purchase or renew a Series subscription, and add-on the Bonus Bundle package, visit the Pavilion Box Office or call (605) 367-6000.

