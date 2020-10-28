Beginning with a major motion picture to family Halloween activities, vendor fair, and great food, there's no reason to leave town this weekend. The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater will be two places to enjoy some spooky fun.

One of the most popular cult films from the '70s will be showing at the Orpheum Theater Center. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will have been on the big screen Friday, October 30 at 8:00 PM and twice on Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 PM and midnight. Don't forget the newspapers and toast.

The Halloween Festival at Washington Pavilion is Saturday, October 31 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM with some great children crafts and activities and a vendor fair showcasing health, beauty, art, wellness items.

You can also have lunch at the festival. The fall-themed menu includes hearty chili, beef stew, pumpkin cheesecake, Dutch apple pie, hot chocolate, apple cider, adult beverages. Yum!

The Kirby Science Center and Visual Arts Center will also have to be a part of this spooky weekend.

Remember, as you are planning your costume to not forget your mask.