Washington Pavilion Offers New Exhibits in Visual Arts Center

Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center has eight galleries that feature local, regional, and national artists.

Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums said, "Museums exist to transport us to another world, to challenge us, to share ideas and to invite us to explore. Our 12,000 sq. ft. Visual Arts Center is packed full of exhibitions that do just that. We are working with local and regional artists of exceptionally high caliber, and are thrilled to get to share them with our community."

New to The Bates Trimble Gallery is a new exhibit titled On the Edge. On the Edge features artwork from three University of Sioux Falls professors, Ceca Cooper, Nick Poppens, and Joe Schaeffer. The exhibit is about the realities many faced during the past year and offer a unique perspective “how the world has lived on the edge.”

Visual Arts Center Curator Cody Henrichs is excited to present the exhibition, Temporal Existence with a Disciplined Perspective by Craig Carver. Cody Henrichs went on to say, "I think Craig’s work is stunning and deserves to be seen by the public as often as possible."

Below is a full list of the current exhibitions that can be seen at Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center:

Lindsey Twa: A Garden Conversation in the Shultz Gallery

in the Shultz Gallery Northern Plains Tribal Art: Works from the Collection in the Egger Gallery

in the Egger Gallery Ceca Cooper, Nick Poppens and Joe Schaeffer: On the Edge in the Bates Trimble Gallery

in the Bates Trimble Gallery Craig Carver: Temporal Existence with a Disciplined Perspective in the Everist Gallery

in the Everist Gallery Jonathan Purdy: Redacted in the Contemporary Gallery

in the Contemporary Gallery Aaron Packard, Phyllis Packard, Ahna Packard and Klaire Lockheart: 75% Packard 25% Lockheart in the Jerstad Gallery

in the Jerstad Gallery Visual Maniacs in the Entrance Gallery

The Washington Pavilion has something for everybody! Keep in mind, The Raven Children’s Studio, located in the Visual Arts Center, offers crayon, chalk, drawing supplies and a small performing arts stage including costumes.

Come check out any of the amazing exhibits Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.

The CDC encourages wearing face masks and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.