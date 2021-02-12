Washington Pavilion Hosts ‘Family Gras’ Extravaganza

Fat Tuesday is February 16th, which means Mardi Gras celebrations can begin!

Just because we're not in New Orleans doesn't mean we can't participate in the festivities!

The Washington Pavilion will host 'Family Gras' Extravaganza on February 20th! A family friendly celebration complete with all the Mardi Gras favorites.

Get our free mobile app

The event starts at 11 am on February 20th and will end at 3 pm. The activities will be spread out throughout The Washington Pavilion lobbies so social distancing can be practiced. Face masks are required.

Don't worry, those masks won't hinder the fun! Such great activities like decorating eye masks, making Mardi Gras slime, a children's parade, and a balloon drop!

Also, live music from Phil Baker, balloon art from Mr. Twister, and magic from Travis Nye.

Washington Pavilion's very own mascot, Radley Rex will be there along with his friends The Little Mermaid, Ice Queen, Ice Princess, and Tinker Fairy.

And no Mardi Gras celebration is complete with some yummy treats! Beignets and other food and beverage will be available for purchase.

“This free family event will include all the traditional Mardi Gras staples like beads and beignets and be fun for all ages. The little ones will be excited to wiggle out their energy with musician Phil Baker, who also will lead a parade for the kids,” says Jason Pfitzer, Director of Guest Services and Sales.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about The Washington Pavilion and Family Gras, click here.