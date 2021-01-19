Washington Pavilion Hosting Carnival

The Washington Pavilion hosted a different festival every weekend through the fall and through the holidays.

That tradition continues with a FREE carnival on January 23rd.

The Pavilion Carnival on Saturday, January 23, will be from 11 am until 3 pm. The carnival will have many free activities for kids of all ages. There will be arts and crafts as well as games like plinko and ring toss.

The movie Into America’s Wild will be shown at 11:30 am and 2 pm in the Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission or free with membership.

The guest list is already looking amazing with the likes of Mr. Twister, Bat Hero, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Radley Rex!

Did I mention there would also be chances to win prizes!

While the event is free, there will be carnival treats and beverages for purchase.

Make sure to mark your calendars because The Pavilion is planning to host a Mardi Gras event on February 20th and a St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 13.

Face masks are required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance. These events are spread out in the building to create plenty of space for attendees to socially distance.

For more information about Washington Pavilion events, click here.

The Washington Pavilion events are part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

These events wouldn't be possible without some great sponsors. A big 'thank you' goes out to First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman’s and SDN Communications.

