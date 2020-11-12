This holiday happening is another in a series of family-friendly events going on at the Washington Pavilion. The Harvest Festival is going on this Saturday, November 14 from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Pavilion First Floor Lobby and all activities are free.

Once again, the Washington Pavilion's mascot Radley Rex will be joining the fun. Meeting and greeting everyone, taking pictures with his fans, and participating in a Scavenger Hunt! You can also meet the Cowgirl and Little Mermaid and get photos with them. When you participate in the Scavenger Hunt you'll be eligible to win a prize too!

There will be free hot cocoa for everyone, plus you can also purchase tasty fall treats and beverages when little tummies start rumbling.

You and your kids can participate in special STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs like making Apple Volcanoes and the Hopping Corn experiment, that entertain and educate all while having fun!

There are make-and-take craft projects too. You can make a beautiful Autumn Window Cling to decorate your home or show off your artistic skills by putting together a colorful Corn Mosaic.

When you've explored everything on the first floor, head up to the Pavilion's second-floor lobby to do some early holiday shopping with vendors showing art, beauty and wellness products, and more!

More fun and activities can be found in the Pavilion's other museums for an admission fee (unless you're a member, in which case- - it's free!) and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pavilion is following COVID-19 safety protocols, so you will be expected to wear a mask, wash your hands, and socially distance, for the safety of you, your family, and others.

For more information see the Washington Pavilion Harvest Festival online!

Source: Washington Pavilion Harvest Festival