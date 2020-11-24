Washington Pavilion Christmas Market And More Holiday Fun

The Washington Pavilion is introducing a new holiday tradition. Their first-ever, The Pavilion Christmas Market.

So what is it? Well, Darrin Smith, President, and CEO of The Washington Pavilion describes it as, "We are so excited to provide a great new set of holiday opportunities to our community this season. From Saturday festivals, great holiday shows and entertainment, Santa visits, character appearances, a nightly outdoor light show, vendor fairs, and the largest, most amazing Christmas tree – something I would coin as the ‘Rockefeller tree of Sioux Falls’ – we couldn’t be happier to provide some extra holiday cheer and help lift our community’s spirits at a time when we could all use it."

Let me break it down for you.

Starting on November 27th, it's The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The aforementioned 'Rockefeller tree of Sioux Falls' is a 40-foot Christmas tree, dressed up to the nines. It's located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Ave. There will be free cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by HyVee. The tree will officially be lit at 7 p.m. sponsored by the residents of Washington Square.

Then, nightly on the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden, there will be a light show synced to some of your favorite holiday music! The sculpture garden will also have a sleigh perfect for holiday photos!

As if that wasn't enough, every Saturday is a different festival complete with free children’s arts, crafts, and science activities. There will be popular characters such as an Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Elf, and of course, Radley Rex. You can browse and shop a variety of vendors and enjoy delectable food and beverages. Not to mention all the possible photo ops!

Festival of Trees and Lights | November 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Snowflake Festival | December 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Festival of Holiday Traditions | December 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Santa Festival | December 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Year’s Festival | December 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

And lastly, Santa! Can't leave out the Big Guy!

You can visit Santa's Workshop and write him a letter at The Washington Pavilion. Mr. Claus will be around on Saturday, December 12 from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday, December 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

Bring your camera to take photos. Santa will be wearing a mask, per the City of Sioux Falls ordinance, and will have physical distancing options. He has a plan in place for photo opportunities. Check our website for additional details.

As if that wasn't enough, there is a smattering of holiday concerts and shows that you can attend or check out virtually by clicking here.

Season's Greetings!