Washington Pavilion Arts Night: 2020 Odyssey

The Washington Pavilion's annual Arts Night fundraiser will happen this year on Saturday, September 19th, however, this year's festivities will be virtual. The theme for 2020 is...Odyssey!

The event will include all the things you have come to expect from Arts Night like gourmet food, fine art, and competitive auction bidding in support of the Visual Arts Center and the Washington Pavilion, but this year you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

More than 60 art pieces from local artists will be up for auction as well as some special experience packages, ranging from sporting events to vacations. A big thanks to all the local artists, patrons, and businesses for their donations!

Bidding will begin for select items on Monday, August 24, and go through Sunday, August 30. If you would like to view the art in person before the event, feel free to visit the 2020 Arts Night: odyssey exhibition in the Jerstad Gallery in the Visual Arts Center. All the artwork is also available to view online, here.

In a press release, Darrin Smith of the Washington Pavilion explained, "We chose odyssey as our theme during our planning sessions last summer, and now the word means even more to us as we navigate this new virtual opportunity to share beautiful art and meaningful auction packages with Arts Night participants."

For additional information on access to the virtual event, auction packages, art pieces, and more, please contact Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377 or online here.