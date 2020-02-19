I had the pleasure to attend the Washington Pavilion's shindig for announcing the new lineup of Broadway shows coming to Sioux Falls for their next season.

Mitchell Olson was on hand to help announce the lineup. So without further ado, the spectacular shows coming are:

Escape to Margaritaville- November 2020

This musical is set to the music of Jimmy Buffet and tells the story of a bartender/singer who falls for a straight-laced tourist.

Fiddler on the Roof - January 2021

This musical, which was first performed in 1964, is the story of Tevye. He is the father of five daughters and is attempting to maintain his Jewish heritage during changing times.

Anastasia- February 2021

Personally, I'm excited for this one! It is based on the 1997 animated film of the same name. The show tells the story of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who may have escaped the execution of her family.

Hairspray- March 2021

Another personal favorite. Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad in 60's Baltimore. The show dives into some deep social issues of the time, segregation and racism.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory- April 2021

Based on the 1964 book of the same name by Roald Dahl, we take a ride with Charlie through Willy Wonka's chocolate factory where it seems anything can happen.

Come From Away- May 2021

This musical is the moving story of when 38 airplanes and 7,000 stranded passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001 to a small town in Newfoundland. Come From Away is an uplifting celebration that touches the soul with humor, music and compassion.

At the announcement last night, the crowd was surprised with two of the cast members from Come From Away! They performed a song as their real-life characters Nick and Diane Marson. Then the crowd was surprised again when the actual real-life Nick and Diane came out!

The 'fake' Nick and Diane and the 'real' Nick and Diane then sat down for a brief interview and discussion of the show. Nick is from England and was actually supposed to be on a flight the day before. Diane is from Texas and was visiting family stationed in England when their plane was diverted on that fateful day.

Nick said something so powerful during their brief chat. I'm paraphrasing a bit, but he said that Come From Away isn't really a show about 9/11, it's a show about 9/12. 9/11 was a day for people with hate in their heart and 9/12 was a day for people with love in their heart.

They both said the people in that small town were so gracious and helpful.

I got to speak to them a bit during the reception and they said they still keep in touch with not only other passengers from the grounded planes, but also a lot of the residents of Newfoundland. I asked if anyone who had been asked to be portrayed in the show said no, they said everybody was happy to tell their story. They did add though, that they never thought it would actually get made or that the show would become such a success.

Nick and Diane have had the pleasure of seeing the show open all over the globe. They said they've seen the show 109 times and know every word. If an actor messes up, they know. They also said they've been happy with everyone that has played them through the years. Everyone has brought something different to the role, but held true to their story.

Nick and Diane also said they hope to come back to Sioux Falls when Come From Away opens here in May of 2021, and hopefully get to see more of the city then. This trip was too cold for these Texans to get out to sight see. My friends and I may have volunteered to be their tour guides! See you in 2021!

This is a great season of shows coming to the Washington Pavilion. To purchase or renew a Series subscription, visit the Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call (605) 367-6000. The remainder of the 2020-21 performance season continues to be programmed, with additional shows to be announced.

For more about buying a subscription or tickets click here.