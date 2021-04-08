Washington Pavilion and Mud Mile Communications have teamed up to give away 50 family memberships to deserving families!

Families will be nominated for the one year paid membership to The Washington Pavilion. The family membership includes exclusive opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and hands-on nature of the Washington Pavilion for up to five people. Included with membership is free, year-round access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, discounts on classes, camps and so much more. All this is valued at around $120.

Once nominated, the families will be whittled down to the 50 winners by a committee made up of community leaders.

The panel includes:

Inkka Beaudion, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

Julian Beaudion, Community Leader

Amanda Feldkamp, Stifel

Melissa Johnson, Oh My Cupcakes!

Sawyer Vanden Heuvel, South Dakota Synod, ELCA

Nate Burdine, Mud Mile Communications

Jolene Loetscher, Mud Mile Communications

If you know of a family that would benefit from winning a membership, there are a few guidelines:

Nominators can nominate more than one family but must fill out a separate application for each nomination.

Families may be nominated by several different nominators.

Number of nominations will have no impact on likelihood of winning.

Families can self-nominate as well.

The nomination form can be found here.

The deadline for nominations is April 30 and winners will be announced on May 20.