Washington Pavilion Ag Day in Sioux Falls

From baby chicks and pigs to corn, soybeans, and tractors, the Washington Pavilion Ag Day will open your eyes to the life of a farmer and where our food comes from.

Over 50 exhibitors will be on hand with information on several areas of the Ag industry.

Why bring the kids? So they can plant a seed, take it home and watch it grow. They will learn how to make cheese and what foods are the healthiest.

Last year, close to 3,500 people participated in the Ag Day event.

The event is free, and the public is invited to engage in a variety of exhibits showcasing agriculture. And there will be FREE lunch.

Source: Washington Pavilion

Enter your number to get our free mobile app