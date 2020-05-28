Washington Pavilion 2nd Phase of Reopening

The Washington Pavilion, like many businesses in the Sioux Empire, is excited to once again offer their services to the public.

On June 1, The Washington Pavilion will put into action its 2nd Phase of Reopening. This phase includes opening the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums, Wells Fargo CineDome, 2nd-floor concessions, and summer camp education programs to the public.

The Box Office and Leonardo’s Café maintain their procedures from the first phase and remain open. However, Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will hold youth theatre programs virtually in June.

There will be a few changes to the above reopenings. For example, The Kirby Science Discovery Center will have two sessions with reserved ticketing. Reserved ticketing is not required but encouraged. The morning session will be from 10 AM until 1:30 PM with an afternoon session from 1:30 PM until 5 PM. To reserve your tickets click here.

Summer education programs will be smaller groups in order to be socially distant.

The Washington Pavilion has implemented more stringent cleaning protocols for staff as well as procedures in place to keep social distancing.

According to a press release, the following procedures will be enforced:

Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring Proactive Encouragement of Social Distancing Guidelines Furniture Redeployment to Support Social Distancing Coordinated Traffic Flow Deployment of Traffic Flow Signage and Social Distancing Markers

Overall the staff and coordinators at The Washington Pavilion are thrilled to welcome the public, "We are very excited to welcome back our guests and want to assure the public and our employees that we are committed to their health and safety,” said Darrin Smith, WPMI President, and CEO. "Our teams have been hard at work on so many great programs, as well as enhanced and new exhibits – we can’t wait to share these with kids and families in our community."

For more information and details, click here.