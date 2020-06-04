Washington High School Promotes Ryan Evans to Head Football Coach

The successor to Chad Stadem at Washington High School has been found, and it's someone familiar with the program.

Washington High School announced today that assistant coach Ryan Evans has been promoted to head coach of the Warriors. Evans steps in for Stadem, who left to become the new activities director at Jefferson High School.

Evans joined the Washington program prior to last season. Before coming to Sioux Falls, Evans was the head coach at McCook Central/Montrose from 2009-2018 and led the team to a state tournament appearance against Tri-Valley in 2011 and a state semifinal appearance against Parkston in 2014. Evans also has experience as an assistant coach at Dell Rapids and Stickney/Mt. Vernon, and played college football at Dakota Wesleyan.

Sioux Falls Washington finished 3-6 during the regular season last year but went on to make a state semifinal appearance after upsetting second-seeded Lincoln 21-6 in the quarterfinals. Evans takes over a program that features a great group of young, talented athletes that are sure to take another step forward this year and into the years to come.

Ryan Evans

2019: Assistant at Washington High School

2009-2018: Head Coach at McCook Central/Montrose

2007-2009: Assistant at McCook Central

2004-2006: Assistant at Dell Rapids

Prior: Assistant at Stickney/Mt. Vernon