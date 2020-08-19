A student connected to the Washington High School football program has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Sioux Falls School District.

The Sioux Falls School District sent out a letter to parents of players on the Washington football team about a positive test within the program. The letter was obtained by Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader (and can be viewed in the article below).

The letter states that a student connected to the program has tested positive for COVID-19. The Sioux Falls School District is asking parents of the students within the program to watch for symptoms over the next 14 days. Close contacts will be contacted by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Any student that develops symptoms is asked to stay home from school and contact their healthcare provider.

Washington, and the Sioux Falls School District, begin school on Thursday, August 27. The first Washington high school football game is currently scheduled for Friday, August 28 at Howard Wood Field against Aberdeen Central.