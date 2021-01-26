Warning: Keep Your New iPhone Away From Your Pacemaker

According to CNN, a new warning for Apple iPhone users has come out for those who use pacemakers and other medical devices.

The reason for this concern is that the latest iPhone has both magnets and radios within them that emit electromagnetic fields which could cause magnetic interference.

These components of the iPhone could cause some interference with pacemakers and other necessary devices such as defibrillators.

CNN stated that the iPhone 12s, in particular, contain more magnets than any prior iPhone model to date.

"..the Heart Rhythm Journal released a report earlier this month claiming that the magnets in the iPhone 12 that make it compatible with MagSafe accessories could interfere with an implanted defibrillator" -CNN.

If you or someone you know does indeed have a pacemaker or defibrillator and the iPhone 12, please avoid putting the iPhone in your T-shirt pocket or anywhere near your pacemaker or defibrillator.

If any issues with the above mentioned medical devices do occur with the use of an iPhone 12, Apple says to stop using that iPhone.

MagSafe chargers also could be a threat and should be used at what Apple states is a 'safe distance' between six to fifteen inches.

The information about this potential safety concern was published on the Apple website on January 23, 2021.

Source: CNN

