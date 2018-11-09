Warmer Weather this Weekend, Finish Up Your Yard Work

I'm behind in my fall yard work since the thermometer took a nose dive and rain and snow moved in. After a cold week in Sioux Falls the weather looks to be slightly warmer this weekend with the temperatures climbing into the lower 40's.

Heading into the second weekend of November I normally look out to my garden boxes and see a foot of mulched up leaves. Uh-uh! A week ago only a third of the yard was cleaned up then the frigid air moved in with some rain and snow. So yes you may be in the same boat as me and hoping to finish this weekend.

And my wife won't be tripping over that bag of winter fertilizer that's still in the garage.

If you are planning to visit one of the leaf drop off sites in Sioux Falls:

1015 East Chambers Street, west of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Public Works Street Division. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just north of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility is the only access point.

100 North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway north of the railroad crossing is the only access point.

And just so you know the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is on their winter hours now, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Saturday.