Want Unemployment Benefits? Better Take Action.

Those who have been without work over the last few months may have been enjoying an income without pursuing job opportunities. That's about to come to an end as the Work Search Waiver will expire on Saturday, August 1.

According to a release by the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation, the requirement that workers filing for unemployment must actively search for work to be eligible for benefits starting March 21 had been waived.

“Businesses are returning to normal and in need of quality applicants,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We have many employment services and education and training programs to help find new work and connect with great opportunities in South Dakota.”

Claimants receiving benefits will be required to verify at least two work searches that occurred each week when requesting their weekly benefit payment starting the week ending Saturday, Aug. 8, and after.

But hold on. There are a couple of exemptions. Individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) who are self-employed or independent contractors are not required by federal law to conduct work searches and will continue to receive a waiver. Also exempted are individuals with an employer-submitted recall date.