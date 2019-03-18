Want to Buy a Ski Resort? Deer Mountain Up For Sale, Again

Do you remember skiing at Deer Mountain? I know it's been awhile. The smaller of the two ski resorts in the Black Hills was a popular destination for families from hundreds of miles away including Sioux Falls. Now the current owners of Deer Mountain Ski Resort near Lead, South Dakota have put out the For Sale sign after the property went dormant for two years and underwent extensive repairs.

According to the Rapid City Journal those repairs and upgrades were to the water system which also serves several nearby homes. And to pay unpaid wages to employees.

The Journal states in the report that a Kansas City-based investment club that purchased the resort in 2017 put more than $50,000 into repairs to the water system, including $12,500 to clear a delinquent water bill.

A realtor out of Spearfish, South Dakota who has the resort listed is in a peculiar situation. There is snow much snow right now that it has been hard to show the property.

Source: Rapid City Journal