Want To Be a Billionaire? Just Win Two Lottery Games This Week

An obscene amount of money is up for grabs this week in the two major US lottery games. Because there hasn't been a winner in either game for months, the jackpots have skyrocketed.

Tuesday's (1/12) Mega Millions jackpot is $625 million with a $458.8 million cash option while the top prize on Wednesday's (1/13) Powerball game has reached $550 million with a $411.4 cash option.

Even though the combined prize of both games is $1.165 billion, it's still not the all-time record jackpot. There have been two larger amounts. In March of 2019, one person in South Carolina won $1.537 and in January 2016 the all-time record jackpot of $1.586 million was claimed.

Before you go out and get your tickets, keep in mind the steep odds of winning. The odds for the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million. You might have better luck with the Powerball odds, they are 'only' one in 292.5 million.

But someone has to win eventually, right?

Dakota News Now contributed to this article.

