Want The Best Smoothie In South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls

One of the best things about the summertime is enjoying a nice cold beverage...and I'm not talking about Longnecks.

Nothing beats the taste of a mouthwatering, fresh fruit smoothie. Not only is it a great frozen treat, but smoothies are also relatively healthy for you and will totally help you beat the heat in the Sioux Empire. But where do you find the best smoothie in the Sioux Empire and in the state of South Dakota?

The good news is that the best smoothie in South Dakota is right here in Sioux Falls! According to the new Yelp Reviews list and a recent article from Best Things South Dakota, the even better news is that there are multiple local smoothie establishments that offer superb smoothies.

Following glowing reviews and positive comments from the public, Yelp Reviews shares you can find a top-notch smoothie in South Dakota at…Nature's Way Juice Bar! Believe it or not, this smoothie joint opened in December of 2016. Nature's Way Juice Bar's website indicates owners Heather and Sage just fell in love with juicing back in 2014. So it was an easy decision to turn their passion into a business!

Some comments from customers at Nature's Way Juice Bar on Yelp Reviews include:

"So grateful that this amazing juice bar was so close to our hotel, we had one each day we were in town. The owners were wonderful, very knowledgeable and were serving REAL food and fresh ingredients. Thank you for a wonderful experience, we will be back!!"

There are a number of other great, local smoothie places to check out in Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Be sure to visit these other outstanding businesses for smoothies:

Where do you like to enjoy your favorite smoothie?