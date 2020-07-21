Walmart Will Be Closed This Year For Thanksgiving

Walmart has made the announcement on Tuesday, July 21, that it will remain closed this year for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Employees were notified of the decision via a memo that was sent out to them from the company's CEO and Walmart U.S. President John Furner according to USA Today.

"We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," Furner wrote. "Our best ideas come from our associates, and this year we have decided to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day – November 26."

The department and grocery store chain hasn't been closed on Thanksgiving Day since the late 80s.

Both Walmart and Sam's Club will operate within their normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving and Walmart's Black Friday hours have yet to be released.

There has been some speculation if other retailers and department stores will follow in Walmart's footsteps as we get closer to the holidays.

Of course, when we typically think of Black Friday we think of all the crowds and long checkout lines but this year all that will likely change.

Perhaps this year Cyber Monday will see an even bigger amount spent online than last year. Keeping in mind that last year's amount of money spent on the day alone was $9.4 Billion according to Forbes.