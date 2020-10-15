Walmart Is Having Three Black Fridays

In an effort to avoid the giant crowds that Americans have become accustomed to seeing on Black Friday's of the past; retail giant, Walmart is preparing a new strategy this year.

In a press release yesterday, Walmart announced that they will be expanding their Black Friday savings into what they are calling "Black Friday Deals For Days".

Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

These new precautions Walmart is taking are a direct result of the pandemic that has gripped the nation for over 7 months now.

The first Black Friday will be for toys, electronics, and home products on November 7th. The second will mainly be focused on computers, movies, and music and will take place the following Friday on November 14th. The final Black Friday sale will take place on the actual Black Friday itself, November 27th.

Walmart has been one of the retail leaders throughout the pandemic, making numerous changes to its stores, hours, and online shopping. It remains to be seen as to whether or not other stores will follow Walmart's lead this time around.

Walmart is also focusing heavily on online shopping this year, with plenty of "online-only" sales available on its website during the "Black Friday Deals For For Days" promotion. You can find out more information here.