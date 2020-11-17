Walmart Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals For All

Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce; an entire Thanksgiving feast can be yours for free this upcoming Turkey Day.

Walmart has teamed up with the free cashback rewards and payments app, Ibotta to give you all of the essential items you need for a delicious and free meal this Thanksgiving.

Ibotta recently did a poll and found that nearly 1/3 of respondents said they will be scaling back on their Thanksgiving meal due to lack of money. Based on these findings, the two companies decided to help those in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

Here's what you can get for free at Walmart through the Ibotta app:

One 3 Pound Butterball Turkey Roast (or $9.98 cashback on a whole Butterball Turkey)

One Two Liter Bottle of Coke

One can of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

One package of French's crispy onions

One McCormick Turkey Gravy seasoning packet

One package of Idahoan instant mashed potatoes

One Great Value package of stuffing

One Great Value bag of frozen Green Beans

One Great Value can of Cranberry Sauce

To get in on this great deal, all you have to do is download the Ibotta app on your mobile device and follow the simple instructions. Then head to your local Walmart to pick up your free Thanksgiving meal, which feeds five.

For more information on the Ibotta/Walmart Thanksgiving meal giveaway, check out their website.