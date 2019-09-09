Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fighting Growing Epidemic

When you see the statistics about the growth of Alzheimer's Disease in the U.S., it is absolutely stunning! Almost 6 million Americans are living with the disease now, and that number is expected to climb to 14 million by the year 2050.

Every minute of every day, someone develops the disease. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, which is more than are killed by breast or prostate cancer combined. The devastation this disease causes emotionally and financially to anyone with a connection to it is almost unfathomable.

Almost, being the operative word, because there are always the statistics. Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the U.S. $290 billion this year and unless a cure or an effective treatment is found, by the year 2050, it could cost $1.1 trillion!

That is why events like the Walk to End Alzheimer's here in Sioux Falls are so important. Funds raised by the walk stay here and benefit those affected by this horrible disease.

Every dollar raised advances the cause in the form of support groups, online message boards, a free nationwide 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) offering information and referrals, and driving the search for treatments, prevention and ultimately a cure.

The Sioux Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, September 14 at 300 North Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, the opening ceremony is at 9:45 AM and the walk starts at 10 AM.

You can register online, you can volunteer, or you can simply donate. It all helps.

For more information see Walk to End Alzheimer's online or call Edith at 605-339-4543, ext. 8227.