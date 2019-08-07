Walgreens Closing 200 United States Stores

Walgreens has announced that they will be closing around 200 stores throughout the United States.

According to CNBC the store closures represent less than 3% of Walgreens 10,000 locations in the U.S. Walgreens said in a statement that it anticipates “minimal disruption to customers and patients”. And that it anticipates retaining “the majority” of employees in other nearby locations.

There is no word if any of Sioux Falls 7 Walgreens stores are on the closing list. Walgreens stated that it hopes to save $1.5 billion in annual expenses by fiscal 2022 with this action.

Wikipedia describes Walgreens as an American company that operates as the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States behind CVS Health. It specializes in filling prescriptions, health and wellness products, health information, and photo services.