Waitress Saves Abused Boy With Note at Restaurant

An 11-year-old boy has been saved from an abusive home, thanks to a Florida waitress who noticed something was wrong and decided to act.

When a man and woman brought the boy into Mrs. Potato's restaurant, the server almost immediately knew the boy needed help.

According to Dakota News Now, Flavaine Carvalho became concerned when she noticed bruises on the boy's body. She also found it odd when the couple ordered meals for themselves and the little girl, but nothing for the boy. Even when prompted by Carvalho, they replied with "He'll eat when he gets home."

It was at this point where Carvalho chose to intervene. She made a sign which read "Do You Need Help?" but stood behind the man and woman so they wouldn't see her. When the boy read the sign, he nodded his head up and down. Then Carvalho wrote "OK" on the note to reassure the child everything would be fine. Then she immediately called the police.

The alleged abusers, Kristen Swann and Timothy Wilson are both facing criminal charges. The boy and his sister have been placed with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

As for Carvalho, people are calling her a hero for her quick action regarding the boy, however, she says she's not the hero, the boy is. She said that if she ever sees the boy again “I would like to give him a big hug and tell him I am so proud of him.”

For more information on this story and to see the accompanying video, click here.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app