Wahlburgers Coming To A Hy-Vee Near You, Just Not In South Dakota

Market Grille restaurants found in many Hy-Vee grocery stores will soon change, however, no South Dakota locations will be affected as Dakota News Now reports.

Full-service Market Grille restaurants in twenty-one Hy-Vee locations will become Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer.

Hy-Vee recently announced a partnership with Wahlburgers, a casual dining burger chain based on the East Coast.

Dakota News Now reports that Market Grille Express restaurants, which are found in South Dakota Hy-Vees will not change.

The new Wahlburgers locations include:

Springfield Hy-Vee (Illinois)
Bloomington Hy-Vee (Illinois)
Grand Prairie Hy-Vee (Peoria, Illinois)
Edgewood Hy-Vee (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
Urbandale Hy-Vee (Iowa)
Waukee Hy-Vee (Iowa)
Mills Civic Hy-Vee (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Fourth + Court Hy-Vee (Des Moines, Iowa)
Prairie Trail Hy-Vee (Ankeny, Iowa)
Cottage Grove Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Eagan Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Lakeville Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
New Hope Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Oakdale Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
West Circle Hy-Vee (Rochester, Minnesota)
Savage Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Shakopee Hy-Vee (Minnesota)
Lee’s Summit East Hy-Vee (Missouri)
Rock Bridge Hy-Vee (Columbia, Missouri)
Kearney Hy-Vee (Nebraska)

