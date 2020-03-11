Wahlburgers Coming To A Hy-Vee Near You, Just Not In South Dakota

Market Grille restaurants found in many Hy-Vee grocery stores will soon change, however, no South Dakota locations will be affected as Dakota News Now reports.

Full-service Market Grille restaurants in twenty-one Hy-Vee locations will become Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer.

Hy-Vee recently announced a partnership with Wahlburgers, a casual dining burger chain based on the East Coast.

Dakota News Now reports that Market Grille Express restaurants, which are found in South Dakota Hy-Vees will not change.

The new Wahlburgers locations include:

Springfield Hy-Vee (Illinois)

Bloomington Hy-Vee (Illinois)

Grand Prairie Hy-Vee (Peoria, Illinois)

Edgewood Hy-Vee (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Urbandale Hy-Vee (Iowa)

Waukee Hy-Vee (Iowa)

Mills Civic Hy-Vee (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Fourth + Court Hy-Vee (Des Moines, Iowa)

Prairie Trail Hy-Vee (Ankeny, Iowa)

Cottage Grove Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Eagan Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Lakeville Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

New Hope Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Oakdale Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

West Circle Hy-Vee (Rochester, Minnesota)

Savage Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Shakopee Hy-Vee (Minnesota)

Lee’s Summit East Hy-Vee (Missouri)

Rock Bridge Hy-Vee (Columbia, Missouri)

Kearney Hy-Vee (Nebraska)

